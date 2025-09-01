Janusz Michaliik highlights the pressure facing Ruben Amorim as he believes today's match was a must win for the Man United manager. (1:49)

Jadon Sancho is close to sealing a move to Aston Villa on a season-long loan from Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

Sources say that the agreement with Villa for Sancho is separate to negotiations around a possible deal for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The 25-year-old will potentially be a free agent next summer, although United have an option to extend his contract by an additional 12 months until 2027.

Sancho hasn't featured for United since August 2023 following a fallout with then manager Erik ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho is set to join Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

He spent the second half of the 2023-24 campaign on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund, helping the German side to the Champions League final.

After talks with Ten Hag, he was brought back into the first-team squad at United and was part of the group which travelled to the U.S. for the club's 2024 preseason tour. Sancho, however, then joined Chelsea on loan on deadline day last summer.

He played 41 times for Chelsea last season, but they eventually pulled out of an agreement to make the move permanent and were forced to make a penalty payment to United.

The England international has been linked with moves to Roma and Juventus this summer, but looks set to stay in the Premier League with Villa.