Julien Laurens says Newcastle have opened the door to Alexander Isak to complete his blockbuster move to Liverpool. (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United are closing in on a £55 million ($74.4m) deal for Yoane Wissa, with the Brentford forward due to undergo a medical later on Monday, sources have told ESPN.

With Newcastle agreeing a British record transfer fee of £130m for striker Alexander Isak, the club have now moved to replace the Sweden international by agreeing a deal with Brentford for the DR Congo international and sources said Eddie Howe's team are "hopeful" of getting the transfer done on deadline day.

But despite interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jørgen Strand Larsen, sources have said that Newcastle will not pursue the Norway international if they can seal a deal for Wissa before the 7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET deadline.

Wissa, 28, has not played for Brentford this season since demanding that the club allow him to move to Newcastle during preseason.

- LIVE BLOG: Follow the latest on transfer deadline day

- Men's grades: How we've rated the PL deals

- The completed transfers from the major football leagues

After seeing former Brentford teammate Bryan Mbeumo leave the Gtech Stadium for Manchester United earlier this summer, Wissa told the club that he also expected to be allowed to leave.

And after a lengthy stand-off, Brentford have now given the player the green light to move to St. James' Park.

Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson is set to join Brentford on loan from Arsenal, sources have told ESPN.

The 25-year-old forward spent last season on loan at Fulham.

Information from ESPN's James Olley was used in this report.