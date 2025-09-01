Alyssa Thompson scores for Angel City in the 86th minute to defeat Orlando 1-0. (1:14)

Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson is set to miss Monday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) meeting with Bay FC with an excused absence amid links with Women's Super League (WSL) champions Chelsea.

Reports surfaced last week that six-time domestic Champions Chelsea held interest in Thompson, 20, and that the side were hoping to agree to a move.

The NWSL window closed on Aug. 25, making it hard for Angel City, sitting in 10th, to replace the 22-cap USWNT forward.

A source told ESPN that Chelsea are keen on a long-term deal for the young player. However, another source told ESPN that Angel City were reluctant to part ways with Thompson who has eight goal involvements in 16 league appearances this season.

Thompson has been excused for the meeting with Bay FC, leading to speculation that a move for the United States women's national team (USWNT) forward is on the cards. Chelsea already have two of Thompson's teammates within their ranks in defender Naomi Girma and midfielder Catarina Macario.

A source told ESPN that a move is progressing, with Chelsea needing to wrap up the deal by Thursday Sept. 4 when the WSL transfer window closes.

Sources previously told ESPN that Chelsea have had long-standing interest in Thompson, having scouted the 20-year-old and her younger sister Gisele, 19.