Neymar has contradicted Carlo Ancelotti's claim that an injury was the reason for the forward's omission from the Brazil squad for this week's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Ancelotti last week blamed a "minor injury" for not calling up the Santos star, saying he "didn't need to test" the veteran in any case, and that he "needed to be in a good physical condition" to be considered for selection.

Speaking after Santos' 0-0 league draw with Fluminense on Sunday -- in which he played 90 minutes -- Neymar gave a different version of events.

"It was some swelling I had in my adductor, some discomfort, but it was nothing serious, so much so that I played today," Neymar said. "I wasn't going to play against Bahía anyway [on Aug. 24], so they preferred to save me some training sessions, to leave me out so I could recover.

"I was left out for technical reasons, it has nothing to do with my physical condition, it's the coach's opinion and I respect it. Since I'm out, we'll just have to support the team."

Neymar last played for Brazil in 2023, having joined Santos earlier this year. Marco Buenavista/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Brazil host Chile on Wednesday, and then visit Bolivia on Tuesday, in their latest qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Ancelotti's team are currently third in the table, level on 25 points with Ecuador, and behind leaders Argentina, with Uruguay and Paraguay just a point further back.

The Italian named a 25-man squad last week, including Estêvão, Gabriel Martinelli, João Pedro, Kaio Jorge, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha and Richarlison as his forward options.

In Ancelotti's first two games in charge in June, Brazil drew 0-0 with Ecuador and beat Paraguay 1-0.

Neymar returned to boyhood club Santos after leaving Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.