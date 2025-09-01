Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa are closing in on a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott on a season-long loan, sources told ESPN.

The midfielder looks set to complete a deadline day transfer to the West Midlands, with Villa obligated to make the transfer permanent next summer for a fee in the region of £35 million ($47m).

Elliott has made 147 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from Fulham in 2019.

He has attracted plenty of interest this summer, including from RB Leipzig, however sources told ESPN his proposed transfer fee proved a stumbling block for the Bundesliga side.

Liverpool had initially been reluctant to let the England youth international leave the club this summer however, with the club set to add Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to their attacking ranks, Elliott is likely to leave in search of more game time.

It continues a busy summer of transfer activity at Anfield, with Liverpool having so far spent more than £400m on new arrivals.

Sources also told ESPN Arne Slot's side also remain in negotiations with Crystal Palace over the signing of club captain Marc Guéhi, who is keen on a move to Merseyside.