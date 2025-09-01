Steve Nicol criticises Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis after manager Nuno Espírito Santo spoke poorly of their working relationship. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest are set to tie up two transfer deadline-day deals with winger Dilane Bakwa arriving from Strasbourg and fullback Cuiabano joining from Botafogo, sources have told ESPN.

The completion of both deals would take Forest's summer spending near £200 million ($270m).

Bakwa was receiving interest from Fulham and Leeds but is set to join Nuno Espirito Santo's side from the Ligue 1 side for a fee in the region of £35m ($47m).

Left-back Cuiabano is likely to be their fourth arrival this summer from Brazilian side Botafogo.

Botafogo's Cuiabano would bolster Forest at left-back. Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Goalkeeper John Victor signed for Forest on Sunday for a fee in the region of £6.9m ($9.3m) from the Brazilian side while Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus arrived earlier in the summer from Botafogo.

- LIVE BLOG: Follow the latest on transfer deadline day

- Men's grades: How we've rated the PL deals

- The completed transfers from the major football leagues

If both deals go through, that will make it 12 new arrivals at the City Ground this summer, and sources have not ruled out further activity on Monday.

Bakwa, 23, has represented France at Under-21 level and arrived at Strasbourg from Bordeaux in 2023.

Bakwa has already played three matches for Strasbourg in Ligue 1 this season, with one goal and a trio of assists.

Cuiabano, 22, bolsters Forest's options at left-back and should follow fullback Nicolò Savona in joining the club.

Bakwa and Cuiabano would join Omari Hutchinson, Dan Ndoye, Arnaud Kalimuendo, James McAtee, Igor Jesus, Nicolo Savona, Cunha, John Victor, Angus Gunn and Douglas Luiz in signing for Forest this summer.