Tottenham sign PSG's Randal Kolo Muani on loan

Tottenham have completed the signing of Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced after Monday's transfer deadline.

Sources told ESPN the deal does not contain an option or obligation to make the switch permanent.

Kolo Muani's arrival provides competition for Richarlison and Dominic Solanke in the centre-forward position while the France international can also play out wide.

Randal Kolo Muani scored 10 goals in 22 appearances at Juventus last season. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus and was in talks over a permanent move to Italy but those negotiations collapsed over the weekend, creating an opportunity for Spurs to pounce.

Kolo Muani cost PSG €90 million ($105.3m) when signing from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 but has made just 51 appearances for the European champions.

He scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for Juventus last term and would become Spurs' fifth new signing this summer after Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, João Palhinha and Kota Takai.