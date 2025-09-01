Wrexham beat Millwall 2-0 at The Den earning their first second-tier victory in 43 years. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Issa Kaboré is set to join Wrexham on a season-long loan from Manchester City, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Kaboré, 24, will add to their options on the right and is a key signing for the Championship side. He can play both at right-back and wing-back and slots neatly into Phil Parkinson's 3-5-2 system.

Kaboré was also attracting interest from Ipswich Town and Leicester City, but it's Wrexham who look to have won the race, with the player having his medical on Monday.

The Burkina Faso international joined City in 2020 from Mechelen and has since spent time on loan at Troyes, Marseille, Luton Town, Benfica and Werder Bremen. He will bring plenty of European topflight experience to the club.

- LIVE BLOG: Follow the latest on transfer deadline day

- Men's grades: How we've rated the PL deals

- The completed transfers from the major football leagues

A source confirmed to ESPN that Wrexham are hopeful of doing further transfer business today. The club have been linked with Coventry City's Ben Sheaf and Bristol City's Zak Vyner, but a source said securing a move for Vyner is looking increasingly unlikely.