Chelsea have completed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Facundo Buonanotte on a season-long loan, the club have announced.

Buonanotte is Enzo Maresca and Chelsea's tenth signing of the window and the fifth attacker through the door at Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Argentina international made 50 appearances in his time at Brighton, scoring five times.

"I'm very happy to join Chelsea," Buonanotte said in a statement. "It's a great opportunity for me and I'm just looking to add as much to the squad as possible, help the team and help the staff."

Buonanotte spent a season on loan at Leicester City while at Brighton, scoring five goals in 31 appearances at the King Power Stadium.