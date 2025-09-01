Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal are increasingly confident of completing a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié before Monday's transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN.

The 23-year-old is in London after agreeing personal terms, and ESPN sources have said Arsenal are putting the final touches on a loan move with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Talks had centred in recent days on Leverkusen insisting on either Hincapie's €60 million ($70m) release clause being paid in full or an agreement including an obligation to make an initial loan deal permanent.

Piero Hincapié has joined Arsenal on loan from Leverkusen but is set to join permanently next summer. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

But ESPN sources have said Arsenal are close to securing a loan with an option which would make Hincapie's their eighth summer signing after committing more than €300 million on new players.

To balance the books, the Gunners are expected to allow Jakob Kiwior to join Porto in a permanent deal while Albert Sambi Lokonga is set to move to Hamburg on loan. Hamburg were also talking to Arsenal about a move for Fabio Vieira while Reiss Nelson is set to join Brentford.

Marseille were hoping to complete a deal for Oleksandr Zinchenko but there had not been a breakthrough in negotiations as of Monday lunchtime.