          Nigeria striker Victor Boniface joins Werder Bremen on loan

          • ESPN
          Sep 1, 2025, 10:27 PM

          Nigeria international Victor Boniface has completed a move to Werder Bremen, the club have announced.

          Boniface, 24, leaves Bayer Leverkusen to join Bremen on a season-long loan after completing his medical on transfer window deadline day.

          The striker joined Leverkusen in 2023 from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise and has scored 32 goals and registered 12 assists in his time at the club including playing a big role in Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga winning invincibles in 2023-24.

          Boniface has also made 13 appearances for Nigeria, scoring once against Saudi Arabia in a friendly in 2023.

          His coach at Leverkusen, Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday.

          The former Manchester United coach was in charge for just three games, winning once in a brief stay in Germany.