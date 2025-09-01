Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria international Victor Boniface has completed a move to Werder Bremen, the club have announced.

Boniface, 24, leaves Bayer Leverkusen to join Bremen on a season-long loan after completing his medical on transfer window deadline day.

The striker joined Leverkusen in 2023 from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise and has scored 32 goals and registered 12 assists in his time at the club including playing a big role in Xabi Alonso's Bundesliga winning invincibles in 2023-24.

Boniface has also made 13 appearances for Nigeria, scoring once against Saudi Arabia in a friendly in 2023.

His coach at Leverkusen, Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday.

The former Manchester United coach was in charge for just three games, winning once in a brief stay in Germany.