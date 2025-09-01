Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling will stay at Stamford Bridge this summer, sources have told ESPN.

The former England international was linked with a move across west London to Fulham, but a serious offer never materialised.

A source told ESPN that Sterling, who has two years left on a £325k-a-week deal, expressed his preference was to remain in London.

Sterling, who was infamously a part of the club's "bomb squad" of unwanted players, has been training away from the first team. A source has told ESPN that he will continue to train at the club and wait for an opportunity there or elsewhere.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Arsenal, where he made 28 appearances across all competitions.