Manchester City have agreed deals to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain and to allow Éderson to move to Fenerbahce, sources have told ESPN.

City are set to pay PSG £26 million for Donnarumma, who will sign a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium. Ederson will join Fenerbahce for £12.1m.

Donnarumma will fight for the No.1 spot with 22-year-old James Trafford, who re-joined City from Burnley earlier in the summer. Trafford has started the first three Premier League games, but was criticised for his role in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Ederson's eight-year stay at the Etihad is over. The Brazilian was central to the success under Guardiola, including the treble season in 2022-23 and winning four Premier League titles in a row.

Donnarumma was made available by PSG after failing out of favour under head coach Luis Enrique.

The 26-year-old helped the French side to the Champions League title last season, but was replaced as No.1 by new signing Lucas Chevalier this summer.

City's first game after the international break is against neighbours Manchester United at the Etihad on Sept. 14.

Both City and United could have new No.1s for the game after 23-year-old Senne Lammens joined Ruben Amorim's squad on deadline day.