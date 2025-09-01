Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest have signed Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko on a season-long loan deal, the club announced after Monday's transfer deadline.

The two clubs were discussing the loan move that would not include any clause regarding a permanent move. Sources have told ESPN the two clubs had been waiting to find out if paperwork was completed in time.

Zinchenko has long been a depth piece at Arsenal, where he made just 15 appearances in the Premier League last season, most of which were from off the bench.

The Ukraine international has not been in the matchday squad in any of Arsenal's three games so far this season.

He would join a Nottingham Forest side that are 10th in the Premier League heading into the September international break, having suffered a late 3-0 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.