Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Harvey Elliott has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan, with two different clauses in a package worth £35 million ($47.3 million).

Liverpool had initially been reluctant to let the England youth international leave this summer however, with the club having added Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to their attacking ranks, Elliott was eager to leave in search of more game time. The player is keen to build on the positive momentum of this summer's U21 European Championships, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

Sources told ESPN the deal includes clauses for both any future moves for Elliot and an option to bring him back, with the player still regarded very highly at Anfield.

Elliott has made 147 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from Fulham in 2019, however he made just one Premier League start last term.

Sources told ESPN that Aston Villa beat off competition from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, while earlier in the summer Elliott rebuffed interest from both West Ham and Fulham.