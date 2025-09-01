Open Extended Reactions

The Argentina national team is set to face Venezuela in a friendly on Oct. 10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, sources told ESPN.

Argentina Football Federation president Claudio Tapia previously revealed the possibility of the match, adding the organization would begin working on the logistics.

"The next FIFA window, which will be the friendlies in October, we will begin the logistics to play in the United States both games, the first against Venezuela and then against Puerto Rico," Tapia said.

Sources confirmed the game against Venezuela will be held in South Florida. Argentina star Lionel Messi's club side Inter Miami CF has an MLS regular season game on Oct. 11, setting up a potential scheduling conflict between club and country.

Tapia added that the Argentine FA considered playing both friendlies in the United States given that the country stands as one of three co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina secured a slot in the 48-country international tournament by topping the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings with 35 points in 16 matches.

La Albiceleste will first play against Venezuela on Sept. 4 in a World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. That game marks the last time that Messi will play a qualifier on home soil.

The Argentina national team is no stranger to Hard Rock Stadium, most recently winning the 2024 Copa America final against Colombia at the South Florida venue.