If Spain are to come anywhere close to their 2008-2010 feats and back up their European Championship title by adding the World Cup, then they have a central problem. Literally.

It's a 6-foot-2, 118-pound problem by the name of Rodri Hernández: Ballón d'Or winner, leader, champion, enforcer, brainiac, and someone without whom, on top form, Spain simply won't lift their second Mundial trophy in New Jersey next July.

Ask anyone who cares about football, and they'll could rattle off a few of the Manchester City midfielder's assets.

He's one of those physically imposing fellas who scares the actual bejesus out of opponents, who'll drive teammates to the outer edge of their potential and who's genuinely impervious to pressure. He chomps challenges like Popeye consumed spinach.

I present his Champions League Final winner against Internazionale, and his equaliser against Georgia when Spain were very jittery in their Euros last-16 match in summer 2024.

Under his guidance, Manchester City won the fabled trophy treble, which they'd previously needed the Hubble Telescope to envisage, and Spain won back-to-back trophies (the UEFA Nations League 2023, Euro 2024).

Evidence submitted, case for the defence presented. And that's the key word. Defence.

Since Rodri -- who has been named in Spain's squad for the first time in a year and who might get match time against Bulgaria and Turkey on the road over the next eight days -- felt his right knee surrender in protest at overwork and heard his ligaments rupture (damaging the meniscus at the same time), the European champions have become sieve-like.

From a group of which regarded conceding goals with the same furious disdain as accidentally standing in dog dirt on the street, Spain have become a "you-score-one-then-we'll-score-one-and-repeat" team.

If Spain are to back up their European Championship win by lifting the World Cup, the onus will be on Rodri to get back to his best. Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Here are the stats: With Rodri playing at organising midfield (pivote in Spanish football lingo) Spain conceded 12 times in 20 matches, lifting those two trophies in the process. Since the 29-year-old has been absent from his quadruple role of breaking up opponents play in midfield, protecting his back-four, ensuring precise use of possession, and providing "leadership," Spain have shipped 14 goals across just eight matches. Losing a 2-1 lead (and the trophy) in the Nations League Final to boot.

Just as those who blithely (and inaccurately) state that all leaky teams should simply blame their goalkeeper or defenders, it would be facile to say that Spain's sudden transformation into babies from whom it's easy to take candy is solely down to Rodri.

But the startling and embarrassing metamorphosis (five conceded in two games against a pretty under-par Netherlands side, turning a powerful 5-1 up against France into a 5-4 clinging-on final result) is impossible to analyse properly unless you accept that Rodri's ball-winning, pass-intercepting, header-winning, possession-conserving, positional-brilliance has been a brutal loss.

And let's face another fact or two: He's not anywhere near his physical, athletic, or competitive best yet. Moreover, while ACL knee injuries are now treated in a better, more holistic, more successful manner than at any time in human existence -- there's no absolute guarantee that any sportsperson returns to their previous peak once healed.

Meaning that, across these two pretty threatening matches, it might be that Rodri is used extremely sparingly.

But Spain will, by hook or by crook, qualify for the USA-Mexico-Canada jamboree next summer and the question is: how influential, how tired, and how close to his best will the Madrid-born midfield maestro be by then?

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente sketched out Rodri's immediate value, hinting pretty strongly that he has no intention of overusing or over-risking his first lieutenant in Sofia or Istanbul.

The 63-year-old Basque coach said: "Getting players like Rodri and Dani Carvajal back is the best possible news. They are key men ... on and off the pitch. Each is the best in the world in his position. They are both leaders.

"They'll immediately bring vital passion and contribute hugely to the new era we are building.

"Rodri and Carva are in great condition, I speak to each of them consistently and they are both crystal clear about their roles in these first qualifying matches.

"That they are here with us doesn't guarantee they'll both definitely play this week but everything about them is vital to us."

September will be a tough, nerve-jangling month for Spain's returning captain. It was evident in Man City's 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday that the new iteration of Pep Guardiola's team is still ragged and raw. Rodri will have to be patient while on the road with La Roja and, on Sept. 22 he'll have to surrender his Ballon d'Or crown to either Lamine Yamal or -- the bookies will tell you -- Ousmane Dembélé.

The last time I spoke to this midfield behemoth, for a "My Game" UEFA video, Rodri demonstrated not only his articulacy but how well he understands his role and his importance. This isn't a guy who can simply "do" it -- he's thoughtful, analytical, and resourceful in terms of how a midfield pivot should perform.

"I've improved in predicting where the ball is going to go," he said. "People think you win the ball back by pressing whoever has the ball but, nowadays, most players are really skilful.

"So it's more common to win the ball back by predicting where that second ball is going to be played rather than by intercepting it from the person who has the ball.

"You need to study where and when these situations and half-clearances tend to happen. Then you need to occupy those specific areas.

"Knowing what to do with the ball, when to take a risk, when to calm things down -- that's the most important quality for a defensive midfielder: to set the tempo.

"That Spain team which was so successful understood that by slowing down the tempo of the game, spaces would appear, because opponents would jump into the press.

"Facing transitions is one of the most important phases, particularly for a very attack-minded team. Transitions are one of the weapons of teams who defend deeper, so it's their preferred, most dangerous option.

"Therefore, the defensive midfielder takes on a very important role.

"I try to be someone who helps his teammates all the time. People don't 'see' those attributes, compared to when you score a goal or when you make a good play. But your personality has a big impact on how you and your team will perform when those big moments arrive."

For Rodri, and Spain, the next 10 months will be laden with big moments and big challenges. How repaired and ready the big man is will significantly dictate whether or not La Roja can conquer the world again.