NWSL Power Rankings: Gotham climbing, KC Current remains top

Open Extended Reactions

It's the Tuesday after a long weekend, and another round of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 18 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. Bay FC, 10 p.m. ET

Can anything stop the Current? Well, nothing can stop them from making the playoffs. The league's top team clinched their place in the postseason thanks to a 2-0 win over the North Carolina Courage on Saturday. Not that it seems like they're going to lose out anytime soon and only just sneak into the postseason. Izzy Rodriguez started the party with a long-range goal and Lo'eau LaBonta doubled the lead from the spot.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m. ET (Stream LIVE on ESPN+)

The Wave may have had the marginally better opportunities but neither team was able to move the net in a scoreless draw at the Seattle Reign. Laurina Fazer, who joined this summer from Paris Saint-Germain, made her first NWSL start and barely put a pass wrong in the first half, but even as Jonas Eidevall started to modify his side the Wave struggled to find a chance that would beat Reign shot-stopper Claudia Dickey.

play 1:12 San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign FC: Game Highlights San Diego Wave FC vs. Seattle Reign FC: Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. Seattle Reign, 4 p.m. ET

The Spirit drew 1-1 with the Chicago Stars at Audi Field, scoring first but conceding. Sofia Cantore put the Spirit ahead, finishing off a bouncing ball that was in the box thanks to Trinity Rodman's effort to keep it in. They've got a Champions Cup contest and another home game before a trip to Kansas City that plenty of fans already are circling.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. Chicago Stars, 3 p.m. ET

Another weekend with the same story for Orlando, which fell 2-0 at home to Gotham FC. The attack seems to have abandoned the Pride, with this the third consecutive match in which they've failed to find the back of the net -- and the sixth game in a row in which they haven't won, closing out August without a victory. Lizbeth Ovalle watched from the stands, eager to help her new team once she's able to get on the field. A Champions Cup match with Alajuelense gives a chance to bounce back quickly, though the Costa Rican side held Club América to a draw in their opener.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Friday, Sept. 5 vs. Portland Thorns, 8 p.m. ET

After a series of great results away from home, Racing Louisville looked set for a victory but conceded a 90th-minute equalizer to Evelina Duljan and settled for a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dash. Taylor Flint's header off a corner kick gave the hosts what they'll feel like was a deserved lead, only for a late goal to come in from a tight angle. It's still the fourth match in a row undefeated -- but three of those were draws.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. Washington Spirit, 4 p.m. ET

It's another stalemate in Seattle as the Reign and San Diego Wave battled to a scoreless draw. Jordyn Huitema nearly had her second goal in as many weeks with a high header late, but Kailen Sheridan made the stop on her Canada teammate. Dickey made four saves to the Reign, which still has lost just once to San Diego in 13 all-time meetings.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. Angel City, 5 p.m. ET (Stream LIVE on ESPN+)

After struggles scoring last week, Gotham wrapped things up before half-time against the Orlando Pride, riding two first-half goals to a 2-0 away victory. Esther González had plenty of work to do after getting a pass from Rose Lavelle in the 13th minute but still scored her 12th goal of the season. Jaelin Howell's volley from outside the box just before the half-time whistle sewed it up. Another Champions Cup contest is up next before next weekend's visit from Angel City.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Friday, Sept. 5 vs. Racing Louisville, 8 p.m. ET

The Thorns peppered Utah's net, putting a dozen shots on target, but only a late consolation goal beat Mandy McGlynn in a 2-1 home loss for Portland. While the volume was there -- the Thorns attempted 23 total shots -- the danger wasn't, with Utah holding an edge in xG and having just a bit more of the ball. Still, it was supposed to be a chance for the Thorns to bounce back from a loss to the league leaders and instead is a defeat to the league's last-placed team.

play 1:09 Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns FC: Game Highlights Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns FC: Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. Gotham FC, 5 p.m. ET (Stream LIVE on ESPN+)

Maiara Niehues scored her debut NWSL, heading in a corner kick to push Angel City to a 2-1 victory over Bay FC. It's the first time Angel City has beaten Bay, with Riley Tiernan's stunning individual goal opening the scoring in the first half and putting ACFC within touching distance of the playoff line. Alyssa Thompson had an excused absence amidst links to Chelsea. Plenty of fans at BMO Stadium -- who enjoyed the first back-to-back home wins since August 2023 -- hope she's still there beyond Thursday's transfer deadline.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. San Diego Wave, 8 p.m. ET (Stream LIVE on ESPN+)

The Dash keep finding ways to avoid defeat, getting a late goal from Evelina Duljan to secure a 1-1 draw with Racing Louisville. If they're making a march toward the playoff places, however, it's a bit of a plodding one. The Dash are now unbeaten in their last five, but it's been two 1-1 draws in the last two weeks.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. Utah Royals, 7.30 p.m. ET

Not many teams go into Kansas City and secure a win on the road, and the Courage couldn't break through either, falling 2-0 to the league leaders. It's a result that extends a winless skid to five, with the team yet to win since coach Sean Nahas was fired. A pair of home matches -- including one against last-place Utah -- are edging into must-win territory.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. Kansas City Current, 10 p.m. ET

Bay fell to Angel City for the first time in the club's brief history, losing 2-1 at BMO Stadium. Bay conceded first for the third consecutive week, but Rachel Hill stuck with a shot and scored the rebound in the 37th minute to bring them back level before the half. A set-piece goal, however, means a third consecutive defeat for the Northern California team and seventh match in a row without a win.

play 1:12 Bay FC vs. Angel City FC: Game Highlights Bay FC vs. Angel City FC: Game Highlights

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. NC Courage, 7.30 p.m. ET

What a night for the Utah Royals, who secured their first road victory of the season with a 2-1 triumph over the Portland Thorns. KK Ream, a 16-year-old Utah native, scored what ended up being the winner after some late chaos in the box, becoming the youngest scorer in NWSL regular season history. The Royals still prop up the table but have lost only once in their last five.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. Orlando Pride, 3 p.m. ET

Another day, another draw for the Stars, who fought to a 1-1 result with the Washington Spirit. That's five in a row -- all of them seeing the Stars concede at least once (and three in a row seeing Ludmila score at least once). Yet, there are signs the defense is improving -- notably a goal-line clearance from Sam Staab that saw three field players rush to the line to protect when Alyssa Naeher was beaten. The struggling Pride attack comes to town next weekend.