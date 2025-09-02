Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in a pre-contract agreement for Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi, while Galatasaray are monitoring Ademola Lookman and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez doesn't want to move to Turkey. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Crystal Palace pull out of Guéhi to Liverpool move

- Sources: Man City signing Donnarumma; Ederson departs

- Premier League teams clear £3bn, smash record transfer spend

Marc Guéhi's move to Liverpool collapsed on Monday night. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in reaching a pre-contract agreement with Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi after his deadline day move to Liverpool collapsed, according to The Sun. The Reds had agreed a £35m deal with the Eagles but manager Oliver Glasner insisted that his captain shouldn't leave, and Palace were eventually unable to find a replacement. With Guéhi's contract ending in the summer, the 25-year-old will be able to reach a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from Jan. 1.

- Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez doesn't want to go to Turkey, after failing to get a move in the summer window, says The Daily Mail. Villa didn't receive a bid from Manchester United, despite the 32-year-old agitating for a move to Old Trafford, and the Turkish window remains open until Sept. 12. Another option could be to head to Saudi Arabia before its window closes on Sept. 23, but the Argentina international is reportedly keen to continue competing at the highest level.

- Manchester City have authorized midfielder Ilkay Gündogan to fly to Istanbul on Tuesday to sign with Galatasaray, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. If everything goes to plan, the 34-year-old will sign a contract until June 2027. Gundogan hasn't played a single minute in the Premier League this season, making the bench in two of City's three games.

- While referencing that Galatasaray's priority was signing a goalkeeper, which they have now done by bringing in Ugurcan Çakir, Rudy Galetti reports that the Turkish Super Lig side are tracking Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. The 27-year-old had been strongly linked with a move away, with Internazionale and Bayern Munich among his potential clubs, but Gala are now ready to use Turkey's later deadline to try to bring him in as they did with striker Victor Osimhen last year.

- Saudi Arabian club Neom and an unnamed Turkish side have asked for information on Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, as has been reported by Nicolo Schira. The 30-year-old isn't in Simone Inzaghi's plans and is ready to leave, with both the club and player now working to find a solution. This comes despite Mitrovic returning 68 goals and 15 assists in 79 matches for Al Hilal since signing for them in August 2023.

COMPLETED DEALS

- Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has completed a £12.1m move to Fenerbahce, making way for the Premier League club to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain. Read

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:24 Is this Liverpool's best transfer window ever? Beth Lindop assesses Liverpool's summer transfer window and questions whether this will translate into success this season.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool's Joe Gomez was blocked from joining AC Milan after their efforts to land Guéhi collapsed. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham forward Manor Solomon was set to join Crystal Palace on loan, before the club pulled out of the deal and he moved to Villarreal instead. (Sky Sports)

- Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White signed a new contract recently, but will still be a target for Aston Villa, West Ham, Newcastle and Tottenham in January. (CaughtOffside)

- Raheem Sterling will stay at Chelsea for now, with other players' futures prioritized before that of the winger. (Daily Mail)

- Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson saw a late move to Leeds United collapse. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

- As a result, Fulham's move for 19-year-old Chelsea winger Tyrique George also fell through (Evening Standard)

- Athletic Club are closing on the return of defender Aymeric Laporte from Al Nassr, with all the documents through on time. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has angered his club after pulling out of a transfer to Marseille. (Sport)

- Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe is set to end his two-decade career in Paris to join a club in Qatar. (L'Equipe)

- Corinthians, Santos, Sao Paulo and clubs from Saudi Arabia and Turkey are interested in Boavista midfielder Miguel Reisinho. (Rudy Galetti)

- Hellas Verona are scheduling a medical for free agent midfielder Roberto Gagliardini with a deal advancing. (Nicolo Schira)

- Yahia Fofana will join Rizespor on a free transfer but Angers will get a percentage of the fee from the goalkeeper's next move. (Fabrice Hawkins)