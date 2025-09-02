Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has completed a £12.1 million ($16m) move to Fenerbahce, making way for the Premier League club to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain.

ESPN reported on Monday that City are set to pay PSG £26m for Donnarumma, who will sign a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The deal was completed ahead of Monday's transfer deadline and is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Donnarumma will fight for the No. 1 spot with 22-year-old James Trafford, who rejoined City from Burnley earlier in the summer. Trafford has started City's first three Premier League games, but was criticised for his role in their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Ederson spent eight seasons at City where he won the Champions League, six Premier League titles and six domestic cups.

"Under Pep, we have won dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing ... I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together," Éderson said in a statement.

"Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club. I'm going with my wife and children, but I'm leaving a big family here, Cityzens. Once a Blue, always a Blue."