Wrexham made a trio of deadline day signings with Ben Sheaf joining from Coventry City, Scotland international Dom Hyam signing from Blackburn Rovers and Issa Kaboré joining the club on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The deals took Wrexham's summer spending to in the region of £30 million ($40m) with Sheaf joining for £6.5m ($8.7m) and Hyam costing around £2m ($2.67m), sources told ESPN. That places their total spend around third in the Championship.

It is the latest statement signing by the Welsh club, which is owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, since securing an unprecedented three straight promotions to play in the second tier of English football for the first time since the 1980s.

Sheaf was a key figure in Coventry's run to the FA Cup semifinals in 2024. He has signed a three-year deal with Wrexham.

"The trajectory the club is on, I'm excited to be on board with that," Sheaf said. "From speaking to the manager, and from the ambition of the owners, it's clear it's only going one way. I'm looking forward to contributing.

"When the opportunity to move to Wrexham came up, it's something I really wanted to be able to do -- I'm excited to get started now."

Wrexham's rise has been rapid under their Hollywood owners. Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

And Hyam was a late recruit from Blackburn. Wrexham were interested in Bristol City's Zak Vyner, but secured a late move for Hyam.

His sole cap for Scotland came against Norway in 2023. He has signed a two-year deal with Wrexham.

"It's really exciting for me. I'm looking forward to meeting the players and the fans and getting started," Hyam said. "Speaking to people about Wrexham, and seeing how quickly it has gone from strength to strength, it is so attractive as a player to be a part of that.

"Seeing the success and how well they have done on the pitch, and how they have strengthened every season, just really attracted me to it. I thought it was a really exciting opportunity."

Kaboré, 24, adds to their options on the right and is a key signing. He can play both at right-back and wing-back and slots neatly into Phil Parkinson's 3-5-2 system.

Kaboré was also attracting interest from Ipswich Town and Leicester City, but it's Wrexham who look to have won the race, with the player having his medical on Monday.

The Burkina Faso international joined City in 2020 from Mechelen and has since spent time on loan at Troyes, Marseille, Luton Town, Benfica and Werder Bremen. He will bring plenty of European top-flight experience to the club.

The team, who have gained outside financial investment via the New York-based Allyn family, are also the subject of the Emmy-winning "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary series, which takes viewers behind the scenes at the club and has boosted global appeal primarily because of the presence of Reynolds.

