          Isak's Liverpool move a 'bad look for football' - Shearer

          Hutchison slams Isak and Wissa's 'lack of professionalism' (1:45)

          Don Hutchison discusses Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa's lack of professionalism by refusing to play and train for their respective clubs when trying to move clubs. (1:45)

          Sep 2, 2025, 12:09 PM

          Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer believed Alexander Isak's behaviour in forcing a move to Liverpool was "a really bad look for football."

          Isak effectively went on strike in order to push through his British record £125 million ($170m) transfer to the Anfield club on Monday, refusing to play for the Magpies at the start of the Premier League season.

          Shearer said: "I didn't like how it got to the end. I don't think it's ever right that a player should go on strike and refuse to play for a club whilst you're being paid and have a contract.

          "I understand it from the other way around, when a club wants to get rid of you they do, but they're still paying your wages. When you sign a contract, you're obliged to fulfil it."

          The former England captain added to Betfair: "Alexander Isak is a good player, going to a great football club who will no doubt challenge for all the big trophies. But, as I said, I don't like how it happened. He'll have his reasons, I'm sure.

          "We can thank him for what he did at Newcastle, but it's been a messy situation all summer.

          "I don't think it's done anyone any good. It's been a really bad look for football and for the fans because they're the paying public, the ones that make this great game of ours.

          "It's not a good look at all when you're being paid by a club and refuse to play.

          "Ultimately, he got his move to Liverpool, that's what he wanted."