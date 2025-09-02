Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate if Luis Suárez was to blame for the huge brawl that overshadowed the Leagues Cup final. (1:09)

Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi will join Parma on loan through June 2026, and the Serie A side will have the option to purchase his contract.

Cremaschi, 20, temporarily departs Inter Miami after scoring eight goals and nine assists in 107 appearances in all competitions, standing as the first academy product to reach the 100-game milestone for the South Florida club.

He formed part of the Inter Miami team that lifted the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup trophy and clinched 2024 Supporters' Shield while helping the club set the MLS record for most points in a single season with 74.

Benja Cremaschi has three caps with the United States men's national team. Jason Mowry/Getty Images

The midfielder first joined the Herons in August 2021, working his way through the academy ranks before signing with the senior team in 2022.

The news comes after Cremaschi expressed frustration for his lack of playing time and use all over the field instead of at a fixed position.

"I'm frustrated, I want to play. I think the most important thing for me is to be at a very high level, and to get there, I need minutes and experience," Cremaschi said weeks ago.

"I've played very little in these recent games, and I don't think it's because of my level. I feel good and imagine it's for other reasons, but I'm going to keep trying. Hopefully, in the next month and the coming weeks, I'll get to play a bit more. Sometimes it happens, and you have to be strong to get through those moments. I go to the games and I have no idea where I'm going to play."

Cremaschi now joins the list of Inter Miami players to leave the club this season, standing alongside Drake Callender, Robert Taylor, Julian Gressel, Federico Redondo and Leo Afonso.

Internationally, Cremaschi appeared for the Argentina Under-20 side before earning three caps with the United States men's national team.