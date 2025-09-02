Shaka Hislop explains why he's not yet convinced that Viktor Gyökeres takes Arsenal to another level, despite the striker scoring twice vs. Leeds. (1:47)

Viktor Gyökeres has pushed back on the idea of "player power" after high-profile moves for himself and international teammate Alexander Isak during the transfer window.

Both Sweden strikers had big moves to Arsenal and Liverpool respectively after lengthy negotiations between the clubs involved.

The president of Gyökeres' now former club, Sporting, spoke out prior to agreeing a deal with Arsenal, saying he would not accept "blackmail and insults" in the negotiations surrounding his star striker.

Isak signed for Liverpool on transfer deadline day after he, like Gyökeres, made clear his ambition to leave his then-current club.

Both Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak changed clubs during the summer transfer window Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

Speaking after both players linked up with Sweden for the upcoming international window, Gyökeres said he "congratulated" his fellow striker for his big-money move to Liverpool. In response to a question on "player power," after both strikers pushed for their transfers, the Arsenal man said not everyone gets their way.

"I congratulated Isak for the move." he said. "I don't really know the situation exactly, so it's difficult for me to speak about that.

"When it's a player that is not wanted in a club I think it's the total opposite, he doesn't have any power, the club can literally do whatever they want."

Asked about his partnership with Isak, Gyökeres pointed to Sweden's World Cup aspirations ahead of next year's tournament.

"It's always good to have good players in the national team." he said. "We of course want to reach the World Cup next year and if we have the best players available in the team that's of course going to help.

"We played a few games together and felt very good. He's scored, I've scored and we've assisted each other. I think it's good to keep going on that path and improve more with the team."

Sweden get their qualification campaign underway on Friday with a trip to Slovenia before taking on Kosovo next Monday.

Isak released a statement on Tuesday saying he was "forever grateful" to Newcastle after completing his Liverpool move.

On Instagram, Isak said: "I want to express my gratitude to my teammates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together.

"Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years.

"Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle."