Open Extended Reactions

An emotional Antony broke down in tears describing the end of his time at Manchester United as he waited to complete a transfer to Real Betis.

After the move briefly stalled on Friday, an agreement was reached between the clubs shortly before the close of the transfer window on Monday, with sources telling ESPN that Betis will pay a fixed fee of €22 million ($25.6m) with another €3 million ($3.5m) in potential bonuses. United will also get 50% of any future transfer.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Betis, Antony returned to Man United but was omitted from Ruben Amorim's squad for the preseason tour of the United States and had been training separately at the club's Carrington complex.

- Betis confirm permanent deal of Man Utd's Antony

- Worst transfers of the summer window, ranked

- Men's summer transfer window grades

"Only my family knows how hard it was to be there," Antony said through tears as he was presented as a permanent signing at the LaLiga club on Tuesday. "Training separately. But I knew this incredible moment was coming. Of course, I was afraid it wouldn't happen in the end, but I waited because I had so much faith."

An emotional Antony speaks to the media during the unveiling as a new signing for Real Betis on Tuesday. Fran Santiago/Getty Images

His form for Betis, scoring nine times in 26 games and helping the club reach last season's UEFA Conference League final, convinced them to make his move permanent.

Antony still had two years left on the five-year contract he signed when he arrived from Ajax in 2022, but United avoided having to make a separate payment to the Brazil forward.

"[Making the transfer happen] was very hard, but we're here now. I can't wait to wear the Betis shirt again. I can only thank everyone who made it possible," Antony said.

"What a difference! Seville is more beautiful than Manchester," he added. "I'm finally here. I spent more than 40 days in a hotel; it was very hard, but everyone knew I wanted to return to Betis. Now with more time, there are so many things to do and achieve. I had trouble sleeping after seeing so much love from the Betis fans; there were people waiting at my house at 2 in the morning."

The 25-year-old left Old Trafford after making 96 appearances in three years, scoring 12 goals as he failed to live up to his hefty price tag. Antony remains United's second most expensive signing behind Paul Pogba after his €95 million ($110.5m) move from Ajax.

"Being cared about is very important to me, it is something money can't buy," Antony said. "Here, I have had good feelings and felt lots of affection. It was always my first choice, and that's why I waited until the last day to return to Betis. Now I'm here and happy in a city and at a club that I love."