Transfer rumors, news: Man United already working on Baleba deal

Manchester United are already working on a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, while André Onana could still leave Old Trafford in the next couple of weeks. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Carlos Baleba wanted a transfer fee in excess of £100m in the summer. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

- Manchester United are targeting a future move for Brighton's Carlos Baleba, TEAMtalk reports. The Red Devils were considering a bid in the summer, but Brighton were demanding more than £100 million as they didn't want to lose the Cameroon international. However, the "next phase" of Ruben Amorim's squad rebuild could see 21-year-old Baleba emerge as the club's top target, while Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Morten Hjulmand (Sporting CP) have also been shortlisted. The report says that United are willing to smash their transfer record -- the £89.3 million paid for Paul Pogba in August 2016 -- to bring in a top-quality midfielder.

- Manchester United have not "closed all avenues" to a potential André Onana exit, according to TEAMTalk. Several transfer windows around the world remain open, most notably in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, presenting a possible opportunity for the out-of-favour stopper. While a move isn't said to be imminent, the situation remains fluid and could change over the following weeks. Onana's future at Man United has been thrown into fresh doubt following the arrival of Belgian youth international Senne Lammens from Antwerp.

- Trabzonspor are exploring a deal for Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, as per Florian Plettenberg. The Germany international is "evaluating the option," although no formal offer has been presented just yet. Ortega, 32, is likely to be City's third-choice goalkeeper this season following the arrival of James Trafford and Gianluigi Donnarumma. Trabzonspor, meanwhile, have also shortlisted Konyaspor stopper Deniz Ertas.

- Eintracht Frankfurt have rejected a €60 million bid from Al Ittihad for winger Jean-Mattéo Bahoya, Rudy Galetti has revealed. The 20-year-old has had a flying start this season, scoring two goals in his first two Bundesliga games. As such, Eintracht value him closer to the €80 million mark, having signed him in January 2024 from Angers. Bahoya, who is under contract until June 2029, is keen to stay at Eintracht in order to feature in this season's Champions League.

- Al Ittihad have struck a verbal agreement to sign Zenit St Petersburg forward Pedro Henrique, Santi Aouna reports. However, while the Saudi club and player are pushing to secure a deal now, the Zenit board are instead blocking a move until the mid-season window. Pedro, 19, has already agreed terms with Al Ittihad, who have until Sept. 10 to secure a deal before the Saudi window shuts. The player has been at Zenit since February 2024, scoring six goals in 43 league games for the Russian side.

- Nottingham Forest are set to loan Cuiabano back to Botafogo just four days after signing the left-back. (Globo)

- Manchester United considered a late swoop for former striker Danny Welbeck. The Brighton man was the subject of interest from United last month, but hesitation over his age -- he turns 35 in November -- stopped the club from making an official bid. (The Athletic)

- Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Everton all enquired about the availability of Kobbie Mainoo in the final days of the transfer window. Napoli were also very keen on deal for the Manchester United man, who requested a loan move away from Old Trafford. (Daily Mirror)

- Al Rayyan have joined the race to sign Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Serbia international is also reportedly wanted by NEOM and a host of Turkish clubs. (Nicolo Schira)

- Free agent Lorenzo Insigne has been offered to Lazio following his Toronto FC exit. The forward has a good relationship with Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri. (Nicolo Schira)

- Tottenham Hotspur could rekindle their interest in Manchester City winger Savinho in January. Spurs attempted to sign Savinho on deadline day, but ultimately failed to progress the deal. (TBR Football)

- Diogo Leite is set to stay at Union Berlin despite a recent approach from Galatasaray. The centre-back was also wanted by Fiorentina and Girona earlier this summer. (Rudy Galetti)

- Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is attracting interest from several Saudi Pro League clubs. (Ekrem Konur)