Lionel Messi got a standing ovation as he took to the stage at a Buenos Aires theatre on Tuesday evening.

The Inter Miami captain, who is on international duty with Argentina, was unable to keep a low profile as he and his family watched the show 'Rocky' starring Messi's long-time friend Nicolas Vazquez.

After the production, based on the 1976 film Rocky, the 2022 World Cup winner was invited up on stage to take a bow with the cast, much to the delight of the packed-out Lola Membrives theatre audience.

"Fue espectacular"



Leo Messi fue a ver "Rocky", la obra de teatro de Nico Vázquez.



— Corta (@somoscorta) September 3, 2025

Messi praised the show and said while on stage: "I promised you [Vazquez] that I was going to come. Luckily, I was able to do so with my whole family. It's not often that my whole family is here in Buenos Aires as they are always in Rosario.

"It's a great night, and being with you means everything to me. That's the most important thing. You did very well. It was a pleasure to be here and enjoy this evening with all of you. Thank you very much."

Messi's family are in Buenos Aires ahead of Thursday's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Venezuela that will be played at the Monumental stadium.

Although Messi, 38, has not yet announced when he plans to retire from international duty, the Argentina captain knows that the match could be his last one playing at home in a World Cup qualifier with the national team.

"It's going to be a very, very special match for me," Messi recently said.