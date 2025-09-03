Gyökeres: Clubs have all the power over players (1:29)

Mohamed Salah hit back at a Liverpool fan account on X for "disrespecting" his former teammates Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez.

The account Anfield Edition, that has over 500k followers, posted a graphic of Díaz and Núñez along with pictures of new-signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz that was captioned: "Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history."

Díaz and Núñez both departed the club this summer to join Bayern Munich and Al Hilal respectively. Their places in the squad were taken by Wirtz and Isak, who joined for a combined outlay nearing £250 million ($335m).

Wirtz arrived as the Bundesliga Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season while Isak is widely considered one of the best forwards in the world and was only outscored by Salah last season in the Premier League.

Despite these high-profile arrivals, Salah hasn't forgotten the role Díaz and Núñez played in Liverpool's title success last season.

"How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions?" he replied to Anfield Edition's post.

This isn't the first time Salah has used social media to hit back at critics or make point. Earlier this summer, he called out UEFA over the death of Palestine footballer Suleiman Al-Obeid and frequently used the platform to make cryptic posts during his contract standoff with Liverpool last season.