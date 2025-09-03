Open Extended Reactions

Fábio Silva and Christantus Uche shared heartfelt messages on social media following their exits from Wolves and Getafe, respectively, in the summer transfer window. The only peculiar thing is that the posts are carbon copies.

Silva joined Borussia Dortmund on Aug. 29 and began his caption on Instagram: "When I arrived at Wolves, I did so full of ambition, dreams, and a desire to make my mark. I know I didn't live up to expectations. But football and life are about more than numbers or moments on the pitch."

Uche's post five days later upon signing for Crystal Palace?

"When I arrived at Getafe, I did so full of ambition, dreams, and a desire to make my mark. I know I didn't live up to expectations. But football and life are about more than numbers or moments on the pitch."

Silva continued: "During my time here, I grew, learned, and, above all, discovered the true meaning of family. That's what Wolves gave me. From day one, the people at this club made sure I never lacked support."

And Uche: "During my time here, I grew, learned, and, above all, discovered the true meaning of family. That's what Getafe gave me. From day one, the people at this club made sure I never lacked support."

From then on, the posts were word for word the same, the only difference being the closing sentences.

"I will always be a fan of this club. Thank you, Wolves. With all my heart," wrote Fabio Silva.

Uche stated: "I will always be a fan of this club. Thank you, Getafe. With all my heart."

Silva and Uche have yet to play for their new clubs, but could do so after September's international break.