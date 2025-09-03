Open Extended Reactions

Orlando City has filed an official complaint to the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee about the officiating during the team's semifinal match against Inter Miami at Chase Stadium, a spokesperson for the club confirmed to ESPN.

Inter Miami defeated Orlando City 3-1 on Aug. 27 with two goals from Lionel Messi and another from Telasco Segovia. It was a heated encounter between the two Florida MLS rivals that saw referee Walter López issue seven yellow cards in total, four to Inter Miami and three to Orlando City.

Orlando City defender David Brekalo received two yellow cards and a subsequent red card to be forced off the game in the 75th minute, while Orlando captain Robin Jansson was awarded a red card following the final whistle for verbally insulting the referee. according to the Leagues Cup disciplinary committee.

Orlando City has filed an official complaint over referee Walter López's decisions in their Leagues Cup semifinal with Inter Miami. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Orlando attempted to appeal Jansson's red card, but were unsuccessful. Both Brekalo and Jansson were then unable to feature in the Leagues Cup third-place match against the LA Galaxy, which the South Florida team lost 2-1.

ESPN reached out to Leagues Cup for comment.

Inter Miami went on to lose the Leagues Cup final against the Seattle Sounders, 3-0, before a brawl ensued following the final whistle.

The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee will review the incidents at the end of the game and proceed accordingly, a tournament spokesperson told ESPN.