India vs Afghanistan: LIVE Updates scores commentary from the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup

India 0 - 0 Afghanistan

The Indian men's football team faces a tricky Afghanistan in their last group match of the CAFA Nations Cup in Hisor, Tajikistan, with the final and stake and after losing their last match to them during FIFA World Cup qualifying.

In a new phase under coach Khalid Jamil, India have so far won one match (2-1 against Tajikistan) and lost one (0-3 against Iran). They are tied on three points with Tajikistan, but ahead by virtue of a better head-to-head record. India's victory against co-hosts Tajikistan in their first match of the tournament was their first competitive win since November 2023.

The top teams from each group will progress to the final, so India need a win against Afghanistan, and hope that Tajikistan do not beat Iran to progress to the final. A draw against Afghanistan may also be enough for India to finish in top 2 in Group B, if Iran either win or draw against Tajikistan.

However, a defeat against Afghanistan will result in India's elimination, as Tajikistan, in such a scenario, will have the better goal difference in the matches played among the three teams who would end up on three points each (Tajikistan, India and Afghanistan).

The last time the two teams met, India, then under Igor Stimac, had suffered an upset 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan in Guwahati in March 2024.

Typically, India (133rd in FIFA rankings) holds the upper hand against Afghanistan (161st) in the head-to-head records, having won 13 times. Afghanistan have beaten India only twice, with seven matches between the two sides having ended in draws. However, India's last win against Afghanistan came three years ago, a 2-1 victory in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Kolkata.

"Afghanistan are a good side, so we cannot take them lightly. They have a chance, and they will definitely play hard against us. Our last result was not up to the mark, so we need to respond likewise," coach Jamil said. "We've had less time to recover, so we need to be at our best. Those who have not had much game time so far need to be ready, as we might need them to give their 100 per cent."

India, however, will be without centre-back Sandesh Jhingan, who sustained an injury during the match against Iran. "I've never seen a player as brave as Sandesh. Even with the injury, he kept playing in the last match. Not many players can do that," said Jamil.

