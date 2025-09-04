Gab Marcotti doesn't mince his words about former Italy coach Luciano Spalletti after the 66-year-old was fired from his position. (1:34)

Alessandro Circati has revealed that Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon played a key role in helping him choose to play for Australia over the Azzurri.

Born in Fidenza before moving to Perth as an infant, Circati made the switch from Perth Glory to Parma in 2021 and -- after his talent became apparent -- was quickly drafted into Italy's national youth setup.

But before the Azzurri the chance to guide the defender through to their senior ranks, then-Australia coach Graham Arnold swooped: selecting the centre-back for Socceroos for a friendly against Argentina in 2023 and giving him his debut against New Zealand in the months that followed.

And in a twist, it was advice from Buffon, the same goalkeeper who helped knock Australia out of the 2006 FIFA World Cup and who at that point was spending the 28th and final year of his career with Parma, that helped Circati decide his international future.

"Buffon was at Parma at the time," Circati recalled on Thursday. "He was reading about it -- what could possibly happen? I went up to him and I asked him, 'Gigi, what would you do in this situation?'

"He was a very passionate player. The first thing he said to me was; 'What do you feel inside? Forget about everything else. Forget about what pressure you receive from the club. Forget about the pressure you receive. Forget about everything. What do you feel internally?'

"I told him ... and five days later, I made the decision.

"Coming from him, you could see when he was representing Italy, he was probably one of the most passionate players in world football.

"Whatever he was telling me, I'm sure it was the truth. He would have witnessed every possible situation.[He] would have spoken with 1000s and 1000s of players in similar situations. I wanted to hear his opinion, and I followed his opinion, and I'm very happy that he did."

Gianluigi Buffon, centre, and Alessandro Circati, right, were teammates at Parma in 2021-22. Luca Amedeo Bizzarri/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Circati's softly spoken nature off the pitch stands in stark contrast to the formidable presence he brings on it. But, after being linked with moves to the likes of Juventus, Napoli, and AC Milan during the offseason, the now five-time Socceroo's growing reputation doesn't require self-promotion -- he's got plenty of people willing to do it for him.

"There's probably Australia's future right there with Ale," veteran Socceroos defender Milos Degenek said. "That's not me mucking around or taking the mick -- that's me being honest."

"He's playing in Parma, and I don't think he'll stay around there too long. I think he's going go to a bigger and better club. And I really do wish that for him. I think Australian defending is in good hands if he continues like this."