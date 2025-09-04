Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Mason Greenwood to join Al Nassr as Saudi Arabian clubs look to strengthen before the deadline, while Aymeric Laporte wants to sign for Athletic Club before the World Cup. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Will André Onana still be a Manchester United player when all the transfer windows close? FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

- Saudi Arabia's transfer window doesn't close until Sept, 11 and Diario Sport has signalled that its clubs intend to make some big signings from European clubs in that time. Al Nassr will try to get Marseille forward Mason Greenwood at Cristiano Ronaldo's request. Chelsea's Axel Disasi is of interest to Neom SC, Raheem Sterling could be brought to the league and Al Qadsiah might return for Andrey Santos after seeing a €50 million offer rejected. Al Ittihad like FC Porto attacking midfielder Rodrigo Mora and Al Ahli are interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

- After Aymeric Laporte's move from Al Nassr to Athletic Club fell through on deadline day, Marca has reported that the centre-back is looking for solutions and wants to rejoin the club in January to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The move didn't go through due to the Saudi Pro League club not submitting the documentation on time, and they didn't like the way the 31-year-old tried to get out of the club.

- Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe is close to agreeing a deal to join Qatar Sports Club, as reported by L'Equipe. Negotiations are progressing and there could be a positive outcome for the 30-year-old before the Qatari window closes on Sept. 16. Several other Middle Eastern clubs, particularly from Saudi Arabia, have made attempts to bring in Kimpembe that have been unsuccessful. Kimpembe has a year left on his PSG contract.

- Manchester City and Manchester United have agreed a deal for Grace Clinton and Jessica Park to swap clubs, as reported by The Guardian, suggesting that the deal will essentially be City signing Clinton for an undisclosed fee plus Park. Both players have one year left on their respective contracts and Man City had multiple offers rejected before introducing the idea of the winger moving the other way. The WSL transfer deadline is today.

- Juventus want to offer Kenan Yildiz a contract that will run until 2030 and take him from being one of their lowest-earning players to someone in the top five, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. With the 20-year-old already having a contract that runs until 2029, a major part of the club's motivation is to see off interest from any top clubs who could be interested. Juve feel that Yildiz is worth at least €100 million, having turned down Chelsea's €70 million offer in July.

