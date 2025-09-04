Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest have omitted record summer signing Omari Hutchinson from their squad for the Europa League league phase.

Hutchinson, 21, signed for the club in a £37.5 million ($50.45m) deal on Aug. 16 following the attacker's breakthrough campaign with Ipswich Town last season.

Forest were only able to name 22 players in their squad as opposed to the 25 "List A" players permitted by UEFA as the Premier League side have just one player who qualifies as "club-trained."

The fact that Ryan Yates is the only player to fall into this category meant Forest were three short of the UEFA-mandated four and so their total number was limited by the deficit, hence Forest naming 22 players.

Omari Hutchinson will play no part in Nottingham Forest's Europa League league phase campaign. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Hutchinson was not the only summer arrival now unavailable to under-pressure head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Oleksandr Zinchenko was also omitted after his 11th-hour move to Forest from Arsenal on deadline day. There was also no room for fellow new recruits Angus Gunn, Jair Cunha and Cuiabano.

Jota Silva and Taiwo Awoniyi were also left out.

However, Dan Ndoye, Dilane Bakwa, John Victor, James McAtee and Douglas Luiz were included in the 22-man group after their arrivals at the City Ground this summer.

Forest could choose to add the likes of Hutchinson, Zinchenko to their squad for the knockout rounds, should they qualify, as teams are allowed to make up to three changes to their "List A" squad from the league phase.

Nuno's team are playing in the Europa League after Crystal Palace were demoted to the Conference League due to a breach of the competition's multi-club ownership rules.

Forest begin their campaign when they travel to face LaLiga side Real Betis on Sept. 24.

Nottingham Forest Europa League league phase squad:

Goalkeepers: Matz Sels, John Victor

Defenders: Neco Williams, Morato, Murillo, Willy Boly, Nikola Milenkovic, Ola Aina, Nicolò Savona

Midfielders: Ibrahm Sangare, Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Douglas Luiz, Nicolás Domínguez, Ryan Yates, James McAtee

Forwards: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood, Dan Ndoye, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Igor Jesus, Dilane Bakwa