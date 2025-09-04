The Futbol W crew look at which teams are best placed to challenge Chelsea for the WSL title this season. (2:07)

England international Grace Clinton is closing in on a deadline day move to local rivals Manchester City in a deal that sees compatriot Jess Park move in the opposite direction to Manchester United, sources told ESPN.

Sources added the pair are set to swap clubs with both players keen on the move.

United rejected several bids for Clinton, before a move for Park was offered to bolster United's depth.

Though the deals are separate, both with transfer fees, ESPN understands that City will pay a sum on top of Park's move as Clinton, 22, is valued higher.

Clinton, who played a key role in the Lionesses' 2025 Euro winning campaign, has only one year left on her contract with United and garnered heavy interest from several clubs.

Grace Clinton and Jess Park were England teammates at Euro 2025. Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Last season's third placed team wanted to avoid a repeat of former business that saw top stars Alessia Russo and Mary Earps leave on free transfer after rejecting competitive bids, sources said.

While the loss for United is a blow, the introduction of the versatile Park will add depth to the side as the midfielder is also able to play on the wing.

They have made only two other signings this window in Julia Zigiotti Olme and Fridolina Rolfö.

Park, 23, who was also part of England's squad in Switzerland, completed her medical at Carrington on Wednesday evening.

She will end an eight-year stay at City having progressed through the ranks. The deal is yet to be completed, though.

Clinton is due for a medical at City -- who have strengthened with the introductions of Jade Rose, Iman Beney and Sydney Lohmann -- on Thursday, with details of the deal still yet to be agreed, a source added, but the clubs are confident the deals will go through ahead of the 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET) deadline.