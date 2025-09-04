Open Extended Reactions

Ashley and Tyler Young faced off in the FA Cup last term, but did not get on the pitch together. Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Tyler Young has signed for Ipswich Town's under-21s, raising the possibility of him appearing alongside his father Ashley Young for the Championship side.

Ashley Young, 40, signed for Ipswich on a free transfer in the summer, having spent last season at Everton.

He has enjoyed a remarkable career which saw him win 39 caps for England, start his career with Watford, enjoy two spells with Aston Villa, have a nine-year stay at Manchester United, along with time at Inter Milan and then two seasons with Everton.

And having signed for Ipswich in the summer, he will now reunite with his son. Tyler had been on trial during the summer but signed a deal to join Ipswich's U21s/development squad in August. Tyler has had spells with the academies at Arsenal, MK Dons and QPR while he was at Peterborough last season.

Everton and Peterborough were drawn against each other in the third round of the FA Cup last season, raising the possibility of Ashley playing against his son, Tyler.

Though Ashley was brought on as a second half substitute for Everton, Tyler remained on the bench, which saw criticism levelled at Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson.

"If the game had been 2-0 at that point I would have put him on, but it's 1-0, I've got to get a forward on," Ferguson said postmatch. "We're not a charity case, as much as I wanted Tyler to get on with his dad.

- USMNT's Sargent on Norwich stay: Best decision for World Cup

- Playoff finalists Sheffield United go rock-bottom of Championship

- Wrexham sign three on deadline day as spending nears £30m

"One of their [Everton's] players had a bit of a pop at me, which is bang out of order. I've got to do what is best for our team and at that point, 1-0, I'm trying to get a result."

Ashley has played in all four of Ipswich's Championship matches this season while Tyler was named on the bench for Ipswich's Premier League 2 match against Derby in August, alongside playing in friendlies.