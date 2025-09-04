Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens analyse Manchester United's decision to sign Senne Lammens over Emiliano Martínez as a new goalkeeper. (1:39)

Manchester United have been given another injury worry ahead of the Manchester derby after Diogo Dalot pulled out of the Portugal squad.

There is already concern about the fitness of Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount after the pair were forced off during the 3-2 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Cunha pulled up holding his hamstring in the first half and was substituted after just 31 minutes.

Dalot completed 90 minutes as a stoppage-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes handed United victory over Scott Parker's side.

But after joining up with the Portugal squad for World Cup qualifiers against Armenia and Hungary, the 26-year-old is returning to Manchester after reporting a muscle injury.

He's due to be assessed by United's medical staff at Carrington this week with Ruben Amorim's team to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in their first game after the international break on Sept. 14.

Dalot missed six games at the end of last season with a calf problem. It meant the defender could only play the final five minutes of the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham in Bilbao.

He's started three of United's four games so far this season and came on as a second-half substitute during the 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.