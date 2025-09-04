Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle have appointed David Hopkinson as their new chief executive officer after their lengthy search for Darren Eales' replacement finally came to a successful conclusion.

The club announced in September last year that Eales would be standing down for health reasons, and it is understood he has been on medical leave to undergo treatment since June but has now returned to work to perform handover duties.

Hopkinson, whose previous roles include a spell as Real Madrid's global head of partnerships, will pick up the reins with his predecessor due to formally leave the club this month.

He said: "I have known Darren for many years and he is a special person as well as an outstanding executive.

"The progress made by the club under his stewardship is hugely impressive. It's an honour for me to embark on the next step of the club's journey with ownership and the executive team.

"Darren has been incredibly supportive in our conversations and I look forward to working with him as we begin the transition of the CEO role."

Hopkinson takes over at Newcastle fresh from his roles as president and chief operating officer at Madison Square Garden Sports, where he led the business operations of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

Previously part of the executive team at the Bernabéu Stadium, he had spent more than two decades with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment as chief commercial officer, overseeing commercial activities for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA's Toronto Raptors.

Eales arrived on Tyneside in August 2022, 10 months after the club's Saudi-backed owners took charge, and has presided over one of the most successful spells in the club's recent history -- including last season's Carabao Cup success, which ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy, and two qualifications for the Champions League.

His health problems, coupled with Paul Mitchell's departure as sporting director -- he is still to be replaced -- and those of former shareholders Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi have left the club short at executive level in recent months and Hopkinson's arrival will help plug a sizeable gap.

Eales said: "On behalf of my family and I, I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone connected to this special football club for welcoming us into the Newcastle United family.

"To all supporters, staff, players, coaches and ownership, you have made my three years here so incredible and I'm immensely proud of what we have achieved together.

"I have made memories that will stay with me forever, and I'm also excited about what the future holds and the successes the club can go on to achieve.

"I want to warmly welcome David Hopkinson as the club's new CEO. Newcastle United is in great hands, and I'd like to wish David and the executive team every success as the club continues on the next part of its exciting journey."

Thanking Eales for his contribution over the last three years, chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan said: "Darren has played a vital role in the growth and success of Newcastle United in his three years as CEO.

"We thank him sincerely for his immense contribution to the club and extend our very best wishes to him and his family for the future.

"I would like to personally thank Darren for his friendship. He will always be welcomed at St James' Park."

Director Jamie Reuben added: "I want to thank Darren for his exceptional leadership during a period of positive change on and off the pitch.

"We are all sorry to see him leaving Newcastle United, but his health and his family must come first and he leaves with the best wishes of everyone connected with the club.

"Darren will always be part of our Newcastle United family and we wish him a full and speedy recovery."