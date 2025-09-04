Alyssa Thompson scores for Angel City in the 86th minute to defeat Orlando 1-0. (1:14)

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Angel City over the transfer of United States forward Alyssa Thompson for an initial fee of close to $1.5 million, sources told ESPN.

The deal could potentially reach near $2 million with add-ons, a source said, which would surpass the previous women's transfer record.

The Women's Super League (WSL) champions have agreed on a five-year contract with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) star, sources added.

Chelsea held significant interest in Thompson, and the hamstring injury to Mayra Ramírez -- who is set to be out until 2026, a source said -- further accelerated their pursuit of the 20-year-old.

Sources had told ESPN previously that Chelsea had scouted Thompson and her youngster sister, Gisele, 19, who remains with Angel City.

Alyssa Thompson is set to leave Angel City in a potential record transfer to Chelsea. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Thompson, who was the first overall pick in the 2023 draft to become the first high schooler to be drafted in the league's history, flew to London on Wednesday evening and completed a medical at Chelsea's training ground in Cobham on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

The fee will not yet be classed as a world record after Lizbeth Ovalle's $1.5 million move to Orlando Pride surpassed the previous high set when Arsenal paid $1.3 million for Liverpool's Olivia Smith. With specific add-ons, the deal could rise to nearly $2 million if all requirements are met, a source said. However, one source added it's unlikely the deal will reach the world-record mark.

Sources added that Angel City and the NWSL were reluctant to let Thompson go. She had netted six goals in 16 league appearances and is capped 22 times for the U.S. women's national team after debuting at 17.

Though personal terms and a verbal deal has been agreed, Chelsea have until the transfer window closes at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET) on Thursday to finalize the deal.

Angel City sit ninth in the NWSL standings, just one point behind eighth-place Gotham FC, who hold the final playoff spot with eight games remaining.

Chelsea kick off the 2025-26 WSL season on Friday at home against title rivals Manchester City. Fresh off a domestic treble, the champions are targeting a seventh consecutive league crown.