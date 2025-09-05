LaLiga 2025: How to watch soccer games this September on ESPN

Barcelona won their 28th LaLiga title last season, drawing closer to Real Madrid's all-time record of 36 LaLiga crowns. Will one of the two Spanish football giants again rise to the top this season or will another club snatch the throne? Catch all the action of the 2025-26 LaLiga season in the all new ESPN app, including a host of matches taking place during the month of September.
September LaLiga games on ESPN
*All times Eastern
Sept. 12, 2025
Sept. 13, 2025
Getafe vs. Real Oviedo - 8 a.m.
Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid - 10:15 a.m.
Athletic Club vs. Alavés - 12:30 p.m.
Atlético Madrid vs. Villarreal - 3 p.m.
Sept. 14, 2025
Celta Vigo vs. Girona - 8 a.m.
Levante vs. Real Betis - 10:15 a.m.
Osasuna vs. Rayo Vallecano - 12:30 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Valencia - 3 p.m.
Sept. 21, 2025
Alavés vs. Sevilla - TBD
Barcelona vs. Getafe - TBD
Elche vs. Real Oviedo - TBD
Girona vs. Levante - TBD
Mallorca vs. Atlético Madrid - TBD
Rayo Vallecano vs. Celta Vigo - TBD
Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad - TBD
Real Madrid vs. Espanyol - TBD
Valencia vs. Athletic Club - TBD
Villarreal vs. Osasuna - TBD
Sept. 24, 2025
Athletic Club vs. Girona - TBD
Atlético Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano - TBD
Espanyol vs. Valencia - TBD
Getafe vs. Alavés - TBD
Levante vs. Real Madrid - TBD
Osasuna vs. Elche - TBD
Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona - TBD
Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca - TBD
Sevilla vs. Villarreal - TBD
Sept. 28, 2025
Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid - TBD
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad - TBD
Elche vs. Celta Vigo - TBD
Getafe vs. Levante - TBD
Girona vs. Espanyol - TBD
Mallorca vs. Alavés - TBD
Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla - TBD
Real Betis vs. Osasuna - TBD
Valencia vs. Real Oviedo - TBD
Villarreal vs. Athletic Club - TBD
