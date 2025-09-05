        <
          LaLiga 2025: How to watch soccer games this September on ESPN

          • Keith Jenkins
          Sep 5, 2025, 06:30 PM

          Barcelona won their 28th LaLiga title last season, drawing closer to Real Madrid's all-time record of 36 LaLiga crowns. Will one of the two Spanish football giants again rise to the top this season or will another club snatch the throne? Catch all the action of the 2025-26 LaLiga season in the all new ESPN app, including a host of matches taking place during the month of September.

          September LaLiga games on ESPN

          *All times Eastern

          Sept. 12, 2025

          Sevilla vs. Elche - 3 p.m.

          Sept. 13, 2025

          Getafe vs. Real Oviedo - 8 a.m.

          Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid - 10:15 a.m.

          Athletic Club vs. Alavés - 12:30 p.m.

          Atlético Madrid vs. Villarreal - 3 p.m.

          Sept. 14, 2025

          Celta Vigo vs. Girona - 8 a.m.

          Levante vs. Real Betis - 10:15 a.m.

          Osasuna vs. Rayo Vallecano - 12:30 p.m.

          Barcelona vs. Valencia - 3 p.m.

          Sept. 21, 2025

          Alavés vs. Sevilla - TBD

          Barcelona vs. Getafe - TBD

          Elche vs. Real Oviedo - TBD

          Girona vs. Levante - TBD

          Mallorca vs. Atlético Madrid - TBD

          Rayo Vallecano vs. Celta Vigo - TBD

          Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad - TBD

          Real Madrid vs. Espanyol - TBD

          Valencia vs. Athletic Club - TBD

          Villarreal vs. Osasuna - TBD

          Sept. 24, 2025

          Athletic Club vs. Girona - TBD

          Atlético Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano - TBD

          Espanyol vs. Valencia - TBD

          Getafe vs. Alavés - TBD

          Levante vs. Real Madrid - TBD

          Osasuna vs. Elche - TBD

          Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona - TBD

          Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca - TBD

          Sevilla vs. Villarreal - TBD

          Sept. 28, 2025

          Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid - TBD

          Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad - TBD

          Elche vs. Celta Vigo - TBD

          Getafe vs. Levante - TBD

          Girona vs. Espanyol - TBD

          Mallorca vs. Alavés - TBD

          Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla - TBD

          Real Betis vs. Osasuna - TBD

          Valencia vs. Real Oviedo - TBD

          Villarreal vs. Athletic Club - TBD

          How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

