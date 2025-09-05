LaLiga 2025: How to watch soccer games this September on ESPN

The "Futbol Americas" team discusses whether they believe the Barcelona vs. Villarreal match should be held in Miami this December. (1:45)

Barcelona won their 28th LaLiga title last season, drawing closer to Real Madrid's all-time record of 36 LaLiga crowns. Will one of the two Spanish football giants again rise to the top this season or will another club snatch the throne? Catch all the action of the 2025-26 LaLiga season in the all new ESPN app, including a host of matches taking place during the month of September.

September LaLiga games on ESPN

*All times Eastern

Sept. 12, 2025

Sevilla vs. Elche - 3 p.m.

Sept. 13, 2025

Getafe vs. Real Oviedo - 8 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid - 10:15 a.m.

Athletic Club vs. Alavés - 12:30 p.m.

Atlético Madrid vs. Villarreal - 3 p.m.

Sept. 14, 2025

Celta Vigo vs. Girona - 8 a.m.

Levante vs. Real Betis - 10:15 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Rayo Vallecano - 12:30 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Valencia - 3 p.m.

Sept. 21, 2025

Alavés vs. Sevilla - TBD

Barcelona vs. Getafe - TBD

Elche vs. Real Oviedo - TBD

Girona vs. Levante - TBD

Mallorca vs. Atlético Madrid - TBD

Rayo Vallecano vs. Celta Vigo - TBD

Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad - TBD

Real Madrid vs. Espanyol - TBD

Valencia vs. Athletic Club - TBD

Villarreal vs. Osasuna - TBD

Sept. 24, 2025

Athletic Club vs. Girona - TBD

Atlético Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano - TBD

Espanyol vs. Valencia - TBD

Getafe vs. Alavés - TBD

Levante vs. Real Madrid - TBD

Osasuna vs. Elche - TBD

Real Oviedo vs. Barcelona - TBD

Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca - TBD

Sevilla vs. Villarreal - TBD

Sept. 28, 2025

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid - TBD

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad - TBD

Elche vs. Celta Vigo - TBD

Getafe vs. Levante - TBD

Girona vs. Espanyol - TBD

Mallorca vs. Alavés - TBD

Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla - TBD

Real Betis vs. Osasuna - TBD

Valencia vs. Real Oviedo - TBD

Villarreal vs. Athletic Club - TBD

