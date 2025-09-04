Luis Suárez charges a Sounders player, which leads to pushing and shoving between both teams after the Leagues Cup final. (0:45)

Inter Miami striker Luis Suárez apologized for his behavior following Sunday's Leagues Cup final loss against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, which saw him spit on a member of the Sounders staff as he was held back by teammates.

"First, I want to congratulate the Seattle Sounders for their Leagues Cup triumph," Suárez wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "But most of all, I want to apologize for my behavior when the game ended.

"It was a moment of much tension and frustration, where just after the game ended things happened that shouldn't have happened but that doesn't justify my reaction.

"I made a mistake and sincerely apologize. It's not the image I want to give in front of my family, that suffers because of my mistakes, in front of my club, that also doesn't deserve seeing themselves affected by something like this.

"I feel bad for what happened, and I didn't want to let pass the opportunity to recognize and apologize to everything that felt bad for what I did. We know there is still a lot of season left ahead and we will work together to try and get the triumphs that this club and its fans deserve. A hug to all."

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez had to be held back from Seattle Sounders players and staff following the Leagues Cup final. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Inter Miami fell 3-0 to the Sounders at Lumen Field before a brawl ensued between the teams immediately following the final whistle.

At one point, Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets punched Sounders player Obed Vargas on the chin while Cody Baker got involved to defend his teammate against the Spanish midfielder amid heated confrontations between both sets of players and coaching staffs.

Following Suárez's comments Thursday, Miami also released a statement, saying the club "condemns the altercations that took place following the conclusion of the Leagues Cup Final."

"These actions do not reflect the values of our sport, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship both on and off the pitch," the statement added.

"We are working closely with Leagues Cup and MLS officials to ensure the situation is addressed appropriately.

"We thank our fans and community for their continued support."

It remains unknown what kind of sanctions players will face from the Leagues Cup disciplinary committee.

A tournament spokesperson told ESPN earlier this week that, "The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee will review the incidents at the end of the game and proceed accordingly."

Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders will face off once again in Major League Soccer regular-season action on Sept. 16 at Chase Stadium.