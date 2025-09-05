Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi got emotional after playing his final competitive match in Argentina in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela on Thursday at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, saying that finishing in front of his home fans was something he "always dreamed of."

Messi scored two goals and Lautaro Martínez added another as the Argentina star signed off in style in his last official match in the country. When asked about playing in the World Cup next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada, Messi said, "We'll see."

"There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field," Messi said after the game. "It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.

"For many years, I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here, too, in my country with my people. For many years, a lot of things were said, but well, I'll stay with all the good. All the good with the group that tried it couldn't get it and concentrate.

"Then, I was given it and some of the players in the roster and the past one. Everything we lived was beautiful. Today was the last one for points here."

Argentina entered Thursday's match leading the CONMEBOL standings with 35 points in 16 games, having already qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Though Messi said he has a desire to play in the World Cup, he will continue to monitor his body in the months leading up to the tournament to see if it is possible.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal for Argentina against Venezuela. Getty Images

"Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it," the Inter Miami star said. "But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel.

"I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup.

"I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide."

Messi, who is Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player, made his World Cup debut in 2006 at just 18 years old. He has played an integral part for Argentina on the international stage, leading La Albiceleste to the 2014 and 2022 World Cup finals before finally lifting the latest edition of the trophy in Qatar.

Argentina will prepare to face Ecuador in the final game of the FIFA window in Guayaquil. Messi said after the game that he will not play in his team's final qualifier.