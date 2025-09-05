Open Extended Reactions

Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay secured their spots in the 2026 World Cup on Thursday in the next-to-last round of South American qualifiers.

Uruguay and Colombia had 3-0 wins, and Paraguay had a scoreless draw to advance to the global tournament along with already qualified Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador.

Peru, which needed wins in the last two rounds to advance, is now out of contention following the loss to Uruguay.

James Rodríguez opened the scoring for Colombia in the 31st minute while John Cordoba and Juan Fernando Quintero added second-half goals to secure the win over Bolivia.

Paraguay is returning to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years. Its last participation was in South Africa in 2010, where Paraguay lost in the quarterfinals to the eventual champion, Spain.

World Cup champion Argentina defeated Venezuela 3-0 with two goals by Lionel Messi and remained well clear at the top of the South American standings.

The next year tournament will have a record 48 teams in an event to be co-hosted the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Forty-three teams will get their spots through continental qualifying tournaments. Another two will secure their places in the intercontinental playoffs featuring six teams and scheduled for March 2026. The three host countries automatically qualify.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.