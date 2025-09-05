The Futbol W crew look at which teams are best placed to challenge Chelsea for the WSL title this season. (2:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have announced that Alessia Russo has signed a new "long-term" contract on the eve of the new Women's Super League (WSL) season.

The new deal comes after an exceptionally successful few months for the 26-year-old. She lifted the Champions League in May as Arsenal got the better of perennial winners Barcelona in Lisbon before leading the line for England as Sarina Wiegman's side defended their European Championship title.

On a personal level, Russo was named the Football Writers' Player of the Year and was named in both the PFA and Champions League teams of the year for her performances last season and earned a nomination for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

"Arsenal feels like home," Russo said in a statement. "This is such a special club and it has felt that way to me from the moment I joined two years ago.

Alessia Russo looks set to lead the line for Arsenal for years to come. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"Playing for Arsenal is an honour and has pushed me to develop and grow as a player, and I feel empowered with this badge on my chest.

"I'm so proud of everything we've achieved together as a club, with our supporters driving us forward. But I'm still so hungry for more success, and I know that's shared by everyone here at the club. I can't wait to get started this season, starting with this Saturday at Emirates Stadium."

Russo moved from Manchester United to join Arsenal in July 2023 and has since scored 36 goals in 72 appearances for the north London club. She was the joint-winner of the WSL Golden Boot in 2024-25 with12 goals.

- WSL preview: Chelsea, City, Arsenal to fight for title? Liverpool, Spurs in danger?

- How USWNT stars adapt to life in England: Roundabouts, sheepherding, hot sauce

- Morgan, Bird-owned Togethxr named London City shirt sponsor

"Alessia is a really important part of our group and I'm so pleased that she has signed a new deal here. As a striker, Alessia's goals often take the spotlight - but she brings so much more to our group. She's a selfless player, working so hard for the team, and she also contributes so much to our team culture. I'm looking forward to striving for more together."

Arsenal kick off their WSL campaign when they host big-spending newcomers London City Lionesses on Saturday.