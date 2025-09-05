Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool look to Olise as Salah replacement

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is on the radar of Liverpool as a potential future replacement for Mohamed Salah, while Liverpool, Tottenham Newcastle are tracking Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy steps down after 26 years

- Sources: Chelsea seal deal for USWNT's Thompson

- Sources: Man United exploring exit for stranded Malacia

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is highly rated across Europe. Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, reports The Daily Mail. The 23-year-old is reported to have been lined up as a potential future replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will turn 34 next year, with Olise one of the top names on the Reds' shortlist, though a deal could cost them around €100 million. Olise was one of the brightest wingers in Europe last season after directly contributing to 34 goals in 48 matches across the Bundesliga and Champions League, and he also added his third goal of the new campaign in the 3-2 league win over Augsburg on Saturday.

- Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle clubs are tracking Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, says TEAMtalk. The Seagulls have reportedly turned down several approaches already for the 25-year-old Netherlands international, but it is thought that he could soon want to make a switch to a team playing in the Champions League. He made 34 league appearances last season.#

- Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers to sign both of their goalkeepers this month, reports The Sun. André Onana, 29, and Altay Bayindir, 27, have been made available for transfer, with the Red Devils seemingly making an early decision to promote new arrival Senne Lammens as their No. 1, and are open to letting one of Onana or Bayindir leave permanently or on loan. Onana would accept leaving Old Trafford amid plans to play for Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, while Bayindir has struggled to earn the confidence of the club's hierarchy after an underwhelming start to the Premier League season. He could return to the Super Lig, with a week to go before the transfer window closes on September 12 in Turkey.

- Clubs in the Saudi Pro League are interested in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, according to The Sun. Two teams are reported to have asked the 32-year-old's representatives about a potential switch to Saudi Arabia, where the transfer window closes on Sept. 23. While Maguire wants to stay at Old Trafford, it is believed that he would be open to considering a move at the end of the season. His deal will enter the final six months in January, when clubs from outside of the Premier League will be able to make an official approach to him on a pre-contract agreement.

- Inter Milan are keen on Lyon winger Malick Fofana, according to Tuttosport. The Serie A club have tracked the 20-year-old since last season, and it is reported that they are weighing up a move for him in January as a potential alternative to Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, who they missed out on during the summer. Fofana scored for Belgium in the 6-0 FIFA World Cup Qualifier win over Liechtenstein on Thursday and has been linked with several clubs in Europe following impressive form in Ligue 1.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- England international Grace Clinton has joined local rivals Manchester City in a deal that sees compatriot Jess Park move in the opposite direction to Manchester United. Though the deals are separate, both with transfer fees, sources told ESPN that City are paying a sum on top of Park's move as Clinton, 22, is valued higher. Read

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:29 What next for Tottenham after Daniel Levy's exit? Spurs fan Jack Hussey, from Rule the Roost podcast, reacts to Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy stepping down after nearly 25 years.

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona are set to intensify their efforts to secure a new contract agreement with midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with hopes of signing him to an initial three-year deal that includes the option of a one-year extension. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Juventus and Inter are among five teams in Europe interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. He has recently been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Arsenal have set the valuation for the transfer of winger Gabriel Martinelli at £60m, having previously received enquiries for him during the transfer window. (Daily Mail)

- Multiple clubs have contacted the representatives of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic regarding a potential deal in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Atletico Madrid aren't interested in letting midfielder Conor Gallagher leave the club on loan. They reportedly rejected a late loan approach from Manchester United in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Former Liverpool and now free agent striker Fabio Borini is on the radar of Saudi Pro League side Neom SC, as well as two clubs in Serie B. (Nicolo Schira)

- Atletico Madrid full back Nahuel Molina will only consider leaving the Wanda Metropolitano for a Champions League club, having previously turned down AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

- AS Monaco are keen to offload winger Krepin Diatta this month. (Footmercato)

- Inter are discussing a new contract for midfielder Davide Frattesi after he turned down a switch to Newcastle. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Free agent midfielder Oriol Romeu is struggling to find a new club after being released by Barcelona. (AS)

- Talks are progressing between Napoli and the representatives of midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo-Anguissa over a new contract. (Nicolo Schira)