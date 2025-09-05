Open Extended Reactions

Terry Dunn (left), returns to football 28 years after retiring from the game. Dorking Wanderers FC

National League South side Dorking Wanderers have signed 54-year-old "staunch supporter" Terry Dunn and say they intend to play him in goal against AFC Totton on Saturday.

His signing comes after first-team goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes suffered a "spleen injury."

Dunn has previously played for several local clubs, being involved in multiple promotions according to a statement from Dorking, before retiring in 1997, a whopping 28 years ago.

"Playing in goal is like riding a bike -- you never forget it. I still regularly play walking football," Dunn said after signing for Dorking.

"As a Wanderers fan, no one will be trying harder than me to keep a clean sheet on Saturday."

Dorking chairman and manager Marc White looked to put to bed any concerns fans may have over Dunn's age.

"In an era where passion comes in low quantities, what Terry lacks in mobility, he'll make up for in heart -- and for one game, we're just going to have to get on with it," White said.

Dorking have said "fans can expect" a new goalkeeper to arrive on a four-week loan on Monday. They sit 11th in National League South with 10 points from seven games thus far.

The side also boast a social media following over 10 times higher than the league they compete in, partly down to White's prominence on the club's TikTok account.