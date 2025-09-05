Open Extended Reactions

London City Lionesses have completed the signing of Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer that sources have told ESPN is worth £1.43 million ($1.9m).

The France international becomes London City's 16th signing of the summer after making the deadline day move.

Geyoro's move to the Women's Super League (WSL) is the third time this window the women's world transfer record has been broken after Olivia Smith's £1m move to Arsenal and the £1.1m deal that took Mexico's Lizbeth Ovalle to Orlando Pride.

The 28-year-old had three years remaining on her contract at PSG and will link up with Jocelyn Prêcheur, a manager who she has previously worked with in Paris.

Sources have told ESPN that PSG were looking for a fee or around €2m but settled for less

Grace Geyoro's move to PSG is a new world-record transfer fee. Noemi Llamas/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

"Paris Saint-Germain salutes Grace Geyoro's exemplary career with the club," PSG said in a statement.

"An iconic figure in the women's section, she leaves an indelible mark on the history of the Rouge et Bleu. The club extends its sincere thanks to her and wishes her all the best for the rest of her career.

Geyoro made over 270 appearances for PSG after joining the club at the age of 15, scoring 54 goals.

She also scored 22 goals in 103 caps for France.