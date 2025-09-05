Paraguay fans flood the streets of the capital Asuncion after they qualified for their first FIFA World Cup in 20 years. (0:27)

Paraguay president Santiago Peña has declared a public holiday in the country to mark the national team's return to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

La Albirroja drew 0-0 with Ecuador in Asunción on Thursday to secure the final direct qualifying spot for next summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a game to spare.

Thousands of jubilant fans took to the streets in Asunción to celebrate before the Paraguay presidency's office confirmed Sept. 5 as a public holiday.

South American qualifying GP PTS 1 - Argentina (Q) 17 38 2 - Brazil (Q) 17 28 3 - Uruguay (Q) 17 27 4 - Ecuador (Q) 17 26 5 - Colombia (Q) 17 25 6 - Paraguay (Q) 17 25 7 - Venezuela 17 18 8 - Bolivia 17 17 9 - Peru 17 12 10 - Chile 17 10 1-6 qualifies / 7 in playoffs

Peña shared a video on X in which he said: "This is a dream come true for all Paraguayans, and that's why tomorrow is a holiday, so all Paraguayans can celebrate together! We're back at the World Cup, and we're all celebrating!"

Only a year ago Paraguay looked destined to miss a fourth straight World Cup but have enjoyed an impressive run under coach Gustavo Alfaro.

The Paraguay Football Federation turned to Alfaro 13 months ago after dismissing Daniel Garnero following the team's group-stage exit at the 2024 Copa América, where they lost all three matches.

Paraguay had won only one of their opening six qualifiers before Alfaro took charge.

Paraguay's 0-0 draw with Ecuador secured their place at the 2026 World Cup. Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images

Paraguay's qualification sparked wild scenes at the the Defensores del Chaco Stadium and across the rest of the country. Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images

Under Alfaro, they have secured five wins and five draws while suffering just one defeat -- a 1-0 loss in Brazil on June 11.

They have beaten World Cup winners Argentina. as well as Brazil, Uruguay and Chile en route to qualification.

Alfaro, 63, said he is hungry for more.

"I don't want to go to the World Cup just to participate, I want to go to compete for the maximum," he said.

"What we've done up until now has been enough to get us to the World Cup, but for me, it's not enough to play in the World Cup I want to play in. I'm not talking about attitude, but we have to grow in football. We have to have a competitive edge now."

Paraguay's last participation was in South Africa in 2010, where they lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champions, Spain.

"We are speaking now and 16 years ago I was at school watching Paraguay's last World Cup game and the truth is I never expected to be part of this beautiful story," Paraguay midfielder Matías Galarza said after the game. "I just can't believe it."

Paraguay end their qualifying campaign away in Peru on Tuesday.