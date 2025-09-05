Ruben Neves, the FPF and the Portuguese Prime Minister gathered to pay tribute to Diogo Jota, his brother André Silva and Porto's Jorge Costa. (1:09)

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has said the enduring memory of Diogo Jota is a "source of motivation" for his side on their path to the 2026 World Cup.

Saturday's World Cup qualifier at Armenia is Portugal's first game since the passing of Jota, who died alongside his brother André Silva in a car crash on July 3 in Spain.

The Liverpool forward scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for Portugal, including winning the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

"We won the Nations League and Diogo Jota was part of that success," Martinez said in a news conference on Friday.

"He's a strength for us, a source of motivation because he wanted to win the World Cup. We have a responsibility to fight for the Portuguese people, as always, but we have a responsibility for Diogo, and that's very special."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez is hoping to lead the country to World Cup glory in memory of the late Diogo Jota (left). Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Portugal honoured Jota in a ceremony held on Tuesday, which was attended by all the squad, including captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, and his parents were at the ceremony and were presented with a special medal while bronze-framed jerseys engraved with Jota's name and his No. 21 were unveiled in the federation's headquarters.

"We all mourn differently," Martinez said. "It was incredible and very emotional. It was a very emotional, difficult, but beautiful."

During Saturday's encounter there are plans for a fan-led minute of applause in honour of Jota.

Supporters at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan will applaud in the 21st minute of the game -- Jota's shirt number with Portugal.

"Now I even got goosebumps," Portugal defender Rúben Dias said on Friday when told about the initiative.

"On behalf of Portugal, I thank you very much for that gesture. We're very grateful."

Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves, a close friend of Jota, who recently unveiled a tattoo on his left leg of the Liverpool star, will wear Jota's No. 21 jersey for Portugal.