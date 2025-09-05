Open Extended Reactions

Angel City FC announced on Friday that the club has signed defender Gisele Thompson to a new contract through 2029.

The news came a few hours after the club confirmed the transfer of her sister, Alyssa, to Chelsea.

Both Thompson sisters had signed contract extensions with Angel City in January that were meant to keep the Los Angeles natives at their hometown professional club through 2028.

But Alyssa departed abruptly to Chelsea this week in a major transfer -- $1.3 million plus potential future add-ons, according to sources -- and the English champions had heavily scouted Gisele Thompson, too, sources previously told ESPN.

"I love LA and signing this new contract makes sense for me and my career," Thompson said in a statement. "Everyone at Angel City has been so supportive of me since I joined the club.

"My teammates are like family, the coaches and staff have my back, the fans are incredible. I love being able to play in front of my friends and family and I am excited that I am staying. I will do everything I can to bring championships to this city."

Thompson, 19, originally signed with Angel City in 2024, joining her sister, who is one year older. Both sisters turned professional straight out of high school.

Gisele Thompson first signed for Angel City in 2024. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Thompson has four assists this NWSL season, leading the team. She debuted for the USWNT senior team in February and has made four appearances.

"We are thrilled that Gisele will be home in Los Angeles through 2029," Angel City sporting director Mark Parsons said in a statement. "At age 19, she is already one of the most exciting players in the world.

"We will continue to support her as she develops as a pro and elevates her game under the guidance of [head coach] Alex Straus. She is making a significant impact on the club, and we look forward to many more years with her as part of the Angel City family."